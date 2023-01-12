(WSPA) – Clemson dismissed offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter Thursday and will hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as his replacement, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to 7 News Sports Thursday afternoon.

Streeter served one season in the role.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

Streeter returned to his alma mater as quarterbacks coach at the end of the 2014 season and eventually took on the title of passing game coordinator before being elevated to run the Clemson offense at the end of the 2021 season following Tony Elliott’s departure to Virginia.

The Tigers ranked third in ACC points per game this past season at 34.7 but were seventh in total offense and showed periods of inconsistency in several games.

Riley guided a TCU offense that was in the top 10 in FBS scoring at nearly 40 points per game and was 27th nationally at 455 yards a game.

He also served as the Horned Frogs’ quarterbacks coach, working with Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan.

The Clemson Board Of Trustees’ compensation committee has a Friday afternoon meeting scheduled that includes a football assistant coach’s contract as an action item.