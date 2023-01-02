CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee declared for the NFL Draft Monday, bringing to an end his three-year Tiger career.

Bresee made the announcement via social media:

Bresee was limited to 10 games this past season due to both illness and personal tragedy.

He lost his teenage sister Ella, who battled cancer, in September. The junior from the Baltimore area then missed game action due to a medical issue.

He had 15 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2022 and finished his career with 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

As a high school player, Bresee’s accolades included being named a two-time first-team USA Today All-American in 2018 and 2019 as well as being rated the top recruit in the 2020 recruiting class by 247 sports.

Bresee joins fellow defensive lineman Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simmons as Tiger defensive players who’ve announced they’re heading early to the Draft.