CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71.

The victory came on Tigers head coach Brad Brownell’s birthday.

Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Clemson never trailed in the contest and led by nine at the half.

P.J. Hall, playing in his second game since off-season knee surgery, added 15 points for the Tigers, who improve to 1-2.

Jordan Gainey scored 24 points for the Spartans.

Freshman Justin Bailey contributed 15 points for the Spartans, who fall to 1-2.