Clemson draws 7-seed in NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It was revealed on ‘Selection Sunday’ that the Clemson men’s basketball team will compete in the NCAA Tournament as an 7-seed in the Midwest Region.

The Tigers will take on 10-seed Rutgers in the first round of the tournament on Friday, March 18.

The winner of that game will take on the winner between 2-seed Houston and 15-seed Cleveland St.

Clemson finished the season with a 16-7 (10-6) record. They lost to Miami in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

This is the Tigers’ first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2018.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, March 18 and concludes Saturday, March 20.