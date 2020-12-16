Clemson drops ACC opener

BLACKSBURG,Va. (AP) – Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60. Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with 18 points.

