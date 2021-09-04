Clemson drops opener to Georgia 10-3

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers rolls out uder pressure from Adam Anderson #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the firdt half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – No. 5 Georgia held No. 3 Clemson to just 180 total yards as the Bulldogs edged the Tigers 10-3 in Saturday’s opener at Bank of America Stadium.

The game was scoreless well into the second quarter of play, but Georgia got on the board when Christopher Smith intercepted D.J. Uiagalelei and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead into the half, marking the first time Clemson was shut out in the first half since 2010 against N.C. State. The Bulldogs defense was smothering all evening, recording seven sacks in the win.

Both teams managed just one field goal in the second half as Georgia held on for a 10-3 win.

Uiagalelei finished 19-37 for 178 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The Tigers combined for just two yards rushing in the contest.

Clemson’s defense, however, made it difficult for the Bulldogs throughout the night as well. Baylon Spector recorded his first career interception, and the Tigers defense held Georgia to just 256 total yards and didn’t allow an offensive score.

Clemson returns to action at home against S.C. State on September 11.