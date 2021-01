TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSPA) — Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson, handing the Tigers their third loss in a row.

Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 until halftime. The Seminoles prevented dribble drives and cruised to a 42-24 lead at the half.

John Newman III paced the Tigers with 12 points.

Final | We fall 80-61. pic.twitter.com/07eito8dh3 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 23, 2021

Up next for Clemson is a home contest against Boston College on Wednesday, January 27.