Clemson drops third straight

Clemson Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78. Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5). David Collins added 18 points.

Consecutive dunks from Hall and Collins helped pull the Tigers to 78-72. Buddy Boeheim answered with a jumper and Edwards a dunk and the Orange pushed it back to a double-digit lead with 2:38 left.

