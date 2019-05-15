Clemson Drubs Coastal Carolina

Clemson Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Clemson scored seven runs in the second inning and Grayson Byrd went 3-for-6 with a grand slam and career-high six RBIs in its 14-3 victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers (31-22) won both games of the home-and-home season series and clinched its 55th consecutive winning season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

Logan Davidson put Clemson up 1-0 in the first inning with his 14th home run of the season, then the Tigers exploded for seven runs on five hits and four walks in the second inning. Bryce Teodosio and Byrd hit run-scoring singles, then Bryar Hawkins belted a two-run single to highlight the uprising. Byrd lined another run-scoring single in the third inning, then Kyle Wilkie led off the top of the fourth inning with his fourth homer of the year before Coastal Carolina (28-22-1) plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Byrd added his first career grand slam, his 12th long ball of the season, in the seventh inning.

Owen Griffith (2-2) earned the win in relief, as he pitched 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Chanticleer starter Garrett McDaniels (0-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The first 1,000 fans receive a free Seth Beer bobblehead.