CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Alex Hemenway scored 13 and Clemson rolled to a 72-41 victory over Loyola Maryland. Hemenway sank all five of his shots – three of them from 3-point range. Chase Hunter added 10 points. Clemson (4-1) played 15 players and 10 scored. Alonso Faure made 6 of 9 shots scored 15 points and had six rebounds for Loyola (2-3). Deon Perry hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

