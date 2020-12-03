Clemson drubs SC State for 3-0 start

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 in the Tigers’ home opener. Clemson shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points. Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge. Sebastian Guitian had 10 points and six rebounds for S.C. State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)