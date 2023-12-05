CHARLOTTE – PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) was named ACC Player of the Week, appointed by voting media on Monday and announced by the league office on a day when the 7-0 Tigers break into the AP Poll for the first time this season at 24th.

It marks Hall’s first Player of the Week honor from the league after earning Preseason All-ACC First Team honors at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.

Hall averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals in wins over No. 23 Alabama and Pittsburgh – both coming on the road. In a win over Pittsburgh, Hall produced his second double-double of the season and ninth of his career with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

He leads the league in scoring (21.4/game) and is seventh in rebounding (7.7/game). He is third in the ACC in field goal percentage (56.1).

Hall has helped lead the Tigers to a 7-0 start, including 1-0 start in ACC play. Of the seven wins, four have come away from home – the most in a 7-0 start for Clemson since 2008-09 and the third time overall (1934-35).

For his career, Hall moved into 28th place this week on Clemson’s all-time scoring list and now has 1,193 career points.