Clemson extends Venables, makes him nation’s highest-paid coordinator

CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 3: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved an extension for Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables as well as a pay raise on Wednesday to make him the highest-paid coordinator in the country.

Clemson has bumped Venables’ annual salary from $2.4 million to $2.5 million, which would be the highest in the nation for an assistant. His contract now runs through the 2026 season with the extension approved on Wednesday.

This comes after Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliot received a raise back in February, reaching $2 million per year.

The board will vote on pending improvements to Memorial Stadium on Thursday.