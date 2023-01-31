BOSTON (AP) – Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to help Boston College beat No. 20 Clemson 62-54 on Tuesday night. Jaeden Zackery added 13 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

BC held Clemson to one meaningful field goal – and that came with 18 seconds left – in the final 13:16.

Hunter Tyson led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) with 22 points and Chase Hunter had 12. The Tigers fell into a first-place tie in the loss column atop the ACC with No. 6 Virginia (9-2 ACC).

