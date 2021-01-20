Clemson falls at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season. The Yellow Jackets routed No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points. Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece. The Yellow Jackets built a nine-point halftime lead and led by as many as 22 to stretch its winning streak to five in a row. They handed the Tigers their second straight blowout loss. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 19 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)