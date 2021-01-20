Clemson falls at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season. The Yellow Jackets routed No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points. Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece. The Yellow Jackets built a nine-point halftime lead and led by as many as 22 to stretch its winning streak to five in a row. They handed the Tigers their second straight blowout loss. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 19 points.

