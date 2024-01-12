Atlanta, GA – The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team (8-8, 1-3) fell short to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-4, 3-1) on Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion 70-62. Three different Tigers scored double digit points, with Amari Robinson, Mackenzie Kramer, and Ruby Whitehorn scoring 19, 18, and 17 points respectively.

The Tigers were led by Amari Robinson, who moved to fourth on the all time points list surpassing Shady Bryan with a tough and one basket. She needed 15 points to move up the list. Robinson also led the Tigers tonight with 10 rebounds.

The Tigers came out of the gates hot in the first quarter starting the game with a 6-0 lead. Mackenzie Kramer had the hot hand tonight for the Tigers leading the team from 3 point range going 4-10. The Tigers’ defense shined tonight leading the game with 15 turnovers. Dayshanette Harris was the court general tonight dishing out 5 assists during the contest.

The Tigers were down by three points at the end of the 3rd quarter and stayed in the game until the very end, but ultimately fell short.

UP NEXT: Clemson continues its road trip against Syracuse on Sunday, January 14; Tip off is slated for 2:00 PM.