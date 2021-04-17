Clemson falls at Miami 10-2 for 5th straight loss

CORAL GABLES, FLA. – No. 25 Miami (Fla.) scored in five different innings in its 10-2 win over Clemson at Mark Light Field on Saturday night. The Hurricanes, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 20-11 overall and 12-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-16 overall and 9-11 in ACC play.

Dylan Brewer belted a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the second inning before Christian Del Castillo responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Hall’s solo homer, his first of the season, put Clemson ahead in the top of the third inning, but Miami responded again in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Yohandy Morales doubled Miami’s lead in the fifth inning with a two-run homer. After Jordan Lala’s two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning. Miami plated three insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Daniel Federman (4-4) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network.

