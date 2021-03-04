Clemson falls at Syracuse

Clemson
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win. The Orange hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance. Griffin notched his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 17. Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule