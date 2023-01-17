WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night.

That ended the Tigers’ unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game’s opening minute.

Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which led by as many as 15 points. PJ Hall had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Clemson played without injured No. 2 scorer Chase Hunter.

The Tigers fall to 15-4, 7-1. Wake Forest improves to 13-5, 6-2.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)