Clemson falls in 2OT at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21. It was an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes. Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to end this one. That sent the Wolfpack sideline and fans spilling onto the field to celebrate. Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter early in the second OT. It was N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

