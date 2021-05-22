Clemson falls in shootout against Duke

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID)– Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.

The Blue Devils scored four runs on four hits in the first inning, then they scored four two-out runs in the top of the second inning, capped by Chris Crabtree’s three-run homer. Bryce Teodosio belted his first career triple to score a run in the bottom of the second inning and put the Tigers on the scoreboard. RJ Schreck blasted a three-run homer in the third inning, then the Blue Devils tacked on two runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 13-1 lead.

Dylan Brewer belted a two-run homer, his 10th of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning, then Jonathan French plated a run on a groundout in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Bryar Hawkins laced a grand slam, the first of his career and his first long ball of the season, to cut Duke’s lead to 13-8. But Schreck hit a solo homer, his second of the game, in the seventh inning and the Blue Devils held on for the victory.

Duke reliever Josh Allen (3-1) earned the win, while Jimmy Loper pitched 3.1 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (1-2) suffered the loss.

The series and regular season concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network

