Clemson falls to Alabama in NCAA Regional Championship 5-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSPA) – The Clemson softball team lost to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional Championship on Sunday.

Cammy Pereira and Casey Bigham were the only Tigers that recorded a hit as the Tide shut out Clemson 5-0 to advance to the Super Regionals.

Alabama recorded eight hits, including a three-run home run in the second inning. ACC Freshman and Player of the Year, Valerie Cagle (28-7), pitched 6.2 innings, striking out five and allowing four runs. She received a round of applause as she exited the circle in the seventh inning.

Clemson finishes its first complete season as a program with a 44-8 overall record.

