Clemson falls to Duke 1-0 in ACC Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSPA) – The Clemson Softball team held Duke to just one run, but failed to get on the scoreboard as the Blue Devils defeated the Tigers 1-0 in the ACC title game Saturday.

An RBI groundout in the top of the sixth was enough to propel Duke past Clemson in the Tigers’ first ACC Championship appearance.

Valerie Cagle (26-5) allowed two hits, and struck out 13 in seven innings of play. Cagle and Cammy Pereira were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Clemson now awaits the NCAA Tournament schedule release, which is set for May 16. Regionals begin on Friday, May 21.

