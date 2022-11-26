NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Junor Patrick McCaffery scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the California. Tony Perkins scored eight of his 11 points during the final two minutes, making a layup and six of six free throws to help squelch the Tigers’ threat. Chase Hunter led Clemson with 21 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)