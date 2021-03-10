Clemson falls to Miami in ACC 2nd round

Clemson

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson forward Aamir Simms, left, battles for a rebound with Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) and teammates Anthony Walker, right, and Elijah Olaniyi, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, Tenn. (WSPA) – The Clemson men’s basketball team lost to Miami 67-64 in the 2nd round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Tigers led 36-32 at halftime, but were outscored by the Hurricanes 35-28 in the second half. Aamir Simms paced Clemson with 17 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Tyson added 16 points and six rebounds.

Miami was led by Isaiah Wong’s 20 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Walker had 15 points.

Clemson is expected to still reach the NCAA Tournament later this month. The tournament bids will be revealed on Sunday, March 14.

