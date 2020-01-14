Clemson fans cheer on football team, despite loss to LSU.

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA-TV)

Thousands of fans packed College Ave in Clemson Monday night to cheer on the Clemson Tigers.

The City of Clemson set up screens to watch the game and students said they enjoyed the opportunity to watch with friends downtown.

Fans said they support the Tigers, win or lose as they went to class on Tuesday morning after the Clemson team suffered a loss to LSU.

The City of Clemson had roads clear and open to traffic by around 2:30 AM Tuesday.

The Clemson football team is set to return to the Upstate Tuesday.