Clemson football announces additions, changes to coaching staff

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University and Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced several changes and promotions Tuesday within their football coaching staff.

Brandon Streeter was promoted to Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach while Wes Goodwin was promoted to Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach.

Safeties Coach Mickey Conn was also named Co-Defensive Coordinator while Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed was named Special Teams Coordinator.

Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Tackles Coach Todd Bates was also promoted to Assistant Head Coach.

Clemson also named Kyle Richardson the Passing Game Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach. Richardson was previously Director of High School Relations and Special Assistant to the Offense.

“I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff.”

Former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was named head football coach at the University of Virginia on Friday while former defensive coordinator Brent Venables was named head coach at Oklahoma in early December.

“I’m happy for those who have received the opportunity to go be head coaches and some of our younger staff and peripheral staff that may have some opportunities to go with them as well, but those changes create opportunity here,” said Swinney.

We will live stream a news conference of the announcement this afternoon in this story.