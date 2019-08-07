Clemson football reports eight secondary violations

A view of Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Clemson’s national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.

The school’s athletic department released a summary of the infractions Wednesday.

None of the violations were considered major and all issues about the penalties have been resolved, according to the school. In all, Clemson self-reported 14 violations in the year ending on June 30.

The football violations reported by the school included a homeowner paying a player above the going rate for work around the home on three separate occasions. Two violations involved players on social media in a promotional capacity.

The other five infractions were committed by football staffers and included reimbursing an athlete for ground transportation expenses above the school’s mileage rate.

