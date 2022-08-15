Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history.

The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes. Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes. Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years.

Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.

