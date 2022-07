Clemson –

All 20 Clemson scholarship freshman were a part of the initial Dear Old Clemson NIL initiative in which fans and Tiger Club members got to meet & greet the newest Tigers.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik says he has already start to form bonds with other freshman like wide receivers Antonio Williams & Adam Randall. Klubnik also added that the quarterback room is also becoming a close knit group as he establishes relationships with D.J. Uiagalelia, Hunter Johnson and others.