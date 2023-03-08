CLEMSON, S.C. – Four Tiger pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in Clemson’s 5-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers improved to 7-6, while the Blue Hose dropped to 7-6.

In his first career appearance, freshman Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Casey Tallent pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save. Logan Ymker (0-1) suffered the loss.

Joel Dragoo blasted a solo homer in the top of the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Riley Bertram grounded a run-scoring single in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score. With two outs in the frame, Cannarella, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 13 games, belted a two-run double.

The Blue Hose scored two runs in the third inning on Jack Gorman’s two-out double to tie the score 3-3. Clemson regained the lead in the sixth inning on Cannarella’s RBI groundout, then the Tigers doubled their lead in the seventh inning on Billy Amick’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Clemson hosts Georgia State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m.