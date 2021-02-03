Clemson grinds-out win over UNC

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Aamir Simms #25 of the Clemson Tigers reacts following a play against the Miami Hurricanes during their game in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50, snapping the Tar Heels’ three-game win streak. Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke – a team North Carolina will face on Saturday.

It’ll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents. Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday.

Day’Ron Sharpe scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4).

