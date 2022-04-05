Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes entered the transfer portal Tuesday, joining teammate Nick Honor, who entered last month.

Dawes was second on the team with 11.3 points per game and tied for the Tigers lead in assists with 75 as a junior this past season.

A year before Dawes arrived at Clemson, then St. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway noted he had a close relationship with Dawes’ family and was a mentor in the game for him.

Dawes is a native of Newark, New Jersey. Holloway, after taking St. Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the NCAA Tourney Elite Eight, recently took over as head coach at his alma mater Seton Hall. Like St. Peter’s also located not far from Newark in South Orange, New Jersey.