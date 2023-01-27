A Clemson Athletics spokesman told 7 News Sports Friday afternoon that guard Brevin Galloway is listed as day-to-day with an abdominal injury.

Galloway first reported a groin issue via social media Thursday night.

He posted a video Friday from a hospital bed detailing what he’d endured (viewer discretion advised if you locate it).

The sixth-year senior and Seneca native is currently fourth on the Tigers at 10.6 points per game. He had 14 points in Tuesday night’s win over Georgia Tech.

He’s playing a final collegiate season at Clemson after prior stops at College Of Charleston and Boston College.