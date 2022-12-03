CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams.

The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed 33-26 at intermission.

They shot 8 of 12 from distance in the second half, led by Alex Hemenway, who missed his first two 3-point attempts in the first half, then buried all four shots in the second half.

