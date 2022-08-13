Clemson –

Clemson held its first stadium scrimmage of camp and head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei & Cade Klubnik although he said both had critical mistakes too.

Speaking after the scrimmage Coach Swinney added that the offensive line held its own against the highly touted defensive line and actually won the day.

Coach Swinney also said that red shirt freshman wide receiver Troy Stellato suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s practice and will miss the entire season.

It is also being reported that defensive end Xavier Thomas suffered an injury in Saturday’s scrimmage and could miss some time although an the school has not yet released a statement on the status of Thomas.