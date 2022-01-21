Clemson home game against Duke rescheduled

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson women’s basketball’s home game against Wake Forest also on Thursday, Feb. 10 has been moved up to 2 p.m. It will air on ACCN. Admission to all women’s basketball games are FREE to the general public.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

  • Tickets for the sold-out game (Dec. 29) will be honored for the Feb. 10 game with the Blue Devils.
  • Mobile tickets will automatically update with the new date and time.

