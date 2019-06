Former Alabama wing Tevin Mack said Monday night he’ll play his final season as a grad transfer at Clemson, according to several reports.

Mack, a Columbia native who was a four-star recruit out of Dreher High School in 2015, played his first two seasons at Texas, where he averaged in double figures.

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he averaged nine points and just over three rebounds per game while shooting better than 41 per cent from the field and 33 per cent on three-pointers.