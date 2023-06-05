Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Georgia committed to Clemson Monday evening as the Tigers land the number one linebacker prospect for the Class of ’24, according to several recruiting services.

The 6-2, 230-pound Brown gives Clemson a ninth commitment in the 2024 class.

As a junior, he also rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns for a 5A program that went 8-3 in 2022.

He picked Clemson over Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio state, among others. He says he called off visits to the latter three schools after visiting Tennessee this past weekend.