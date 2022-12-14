CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson announced that he intends to declare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon stating, in part, the following:

To my teammates, I thank you for putting in the hard work with me the last 3 seasons. We have a lot of memories and laughs that I will always cherish. Finishing with 2 ACC Championships is truly special! I would not want have wanted to do this with any other brothers than you guys! Keep being great! To my Clemson Tiger Nation, you are all the best! You all have shown me love and have embraced me since day one of being a Clemson Tiger. THANK YOU! GO TIGERS!! Trenton Simpson Twitter post

Simpson was already set to miss the Orange Bowl due to injury and will now focus on his professional career.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Simpson tallied 165 total tackles, 23 for loss and 13 sacks. He was a 2022 semifinalist for the Butkus Award and was a third-team All-ACC selection.