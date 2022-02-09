Clemson loses heartbreaker against UNC

CLEMSON, S.C. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) posted a career-high 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the floor in a 79-77 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night. Hall also tied his career-high with four blocked shots in the effort.

The Tigers (12-11, 4-8 ACC) scored 52 second half points, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome a five-point deficit after the opening stanza.

Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) totaled his best scoring game of the season with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor. Both Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) and David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) netted 10 points each.

A rather slow played first half ended with the Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) up by five. North Carolina immediately went up by a game-high nine points early in the second half, but Clemson was able to weather the storm and stayed close, eventually tying the game at 49-49.

After trailing by as many as five again soon thereafter, the Tigers took four different one-point leads but couldn’t hold on the Tar Heels’ last offensive possession. Following a Brady Manek put-back layup, the Tigers had a shot at the victory, but a Collins 3-pointer fell short.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround and return to the floor on Thursday, Feb. 10 when it hosts No. 7/6 Duke at 8 p.m.

