Clemson men upset No. 6 Florida State 70-69

Clemson

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots while defended by Florida State’s RaiQuan Gray during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team by rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday.

Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left.

Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.

Florida State’s last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.

Clemson overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

