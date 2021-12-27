Clemson Men’s Basketball game among those postponed due to ACC COVID protocols

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: A detail of the ACC logo on the court during the first half of the quarterfinals game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Men’s Basketball game against Duke, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, has been postponed.

The postponement is a result of Duke following the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group COVID-19 protocols.

The ACC’s Medical Advisory Group has been meeting weekly since the spring of 2020 to share information on the impact of COVID-19 on ACC campuses and intercollegiate athletics. The first MAG report was released on July 29, 2020, and today is the 12th version of the report over the last 17 months.

The updated report maintains the below language related to isolation, while adding two options to shorten isolation for vaccinated individuals.

Pursuant to CDC guidance, an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and at least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath). A student-athlete’s medical treatment will be determined by institutional medical staff, and be considered unavailable for training, team/group activities or game play until the student-athlete has both completed necessary isolation and had a medical clearance by team physicians.

A vaccinated individual who tests positive for COVID-19 may complete isolation when one of the following occurs, if permitted by local and state public health officials:

Once asymptomatic, the individual has two negative tests (i.e., molecular PCR or antigen) from specimens that are collected at least 24 hours apart; or

At least seven (7) days have elapsed since the first positive test, the individual’s symptoms are improving, and the individual has one negative test (i.e., molecular PCR or antigen) within 24 hours of being cleared.

Such an individual must be fever-free for at least 24 hours to be cleared under either of the above options.

The ACC will look to reschedule the game. The new date will be posted to the ACC’s website when scheduled.

Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s game will be honored at the rescheduled game.

Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina have also been postponed.