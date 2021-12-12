Clemson Men’s Soccer grabs 1st national title since 1987

Washington’s Luca’s Meek (33) and Clemson’s Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador (10) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CARY, N.C. (WSPA) – The No. 8 Clemson Men’s Soccer team secured a national championship Sunday following a 2-0 win over No. 2 Washington.

It’s the third national title for the program and first since 1987. This was the Tigers’ fifth overall appearance in the championship match, most recently in 2015.

Isaiah Reid opened the scoring for the Tigers in the first minute of play off an assist from Oskar Agren. Reid tallied another in the 15th minute to put Clemson up 2-0. Ousmane Sylla and Charlie Asensio assisted as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Clemson (15-5-2) capped off an impressive postseason run that included the following victories: