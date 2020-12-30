Clemson OC Elliott unavailable for Sugar Bowl

Clemson athletics made the following announcement Wednesday afternoon:

Clemson Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, while in COVID-19 protocols. Elliott will not travel with the team to New Orleans this afternoon.

Elliott took over sole responsibility of the Tigers offense this season following co-offensive coordinator’s Jeff Scott’s departure for the South Florida head coaching job.

Under Elliott’s leadership, the Tigers offense is third in FBS scoring at nearly 45 points per game and 10th in total offense at 507.6 yards per game.

It’s not yet been announced who will handle play calling duties for Friday’s game, a role Elliott had handled from the upstairs coaching box.