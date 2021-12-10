Clemson OC Tony Elliott named head coach at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WSPA) – Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has been named head football coach at the University of Viriginia.

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced the hiring Friday. Elliott will be the 41st head football coach in the program’s history.

For the last 11 seasons, Elliott has been an assistant at Clemson, beginning as the team’s running backs coach in 2011 before eventually becoming co-offensive coordinator in 2014 and offensive coordinator in 2021.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family,” Williams said. “Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education. Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships.

“We aspire to elevate UVA football in a manner that is consistent with the University’s core mission and purpose. Coach Elliott understands and embraces this amazing opportunity to do something really special at the University of Virginia. I am thrilled for the young men in our football program. We are honored to welcome him, his wife Tamika and their sons, A.J. and Ace, to Virginia.”

Elliott has been a part of four national championship appearances and two national titles, in 2016 and 2018, at Clemson.

Before Clemson, Elliott spent three seasons at Furman and two at South Carolina State, coaching wide receivers at both.