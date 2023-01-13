CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Football has officially hired Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Riley replaces Brandon Streeter, who is being replaced after one season in the role.

The hiring was finalized Friday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Riley comes to Clemson from TCU where he served in the same role, helping the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

He will earn $1.75 million annually as part of the three-year contract and will receive a $300,000 signing bonus among other incentives.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” said Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney in a statement. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself.”

Riley said Friday that he is “honored and excited to join the Clemson Family.”

“The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up,” Riley continued. “I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built.”

Before his time at TCU, Riley spent time as a coach at schools including East Carolina, Kansas, Appalachian State, and SMU.