Clemson outlasts #25 Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Aamir Simms had 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes had 15 and Clemson called on its defense to defeat No. 25 Louisville 54-50 on Wednesday night. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak and held the Cardinals to their fewest points a game this season. Dawes had four of Clemson’s seven 3-pointers in defeating Louisville for a fourth straight time at home. Hunter Tyson’s basket with less than eight minutes to go put Clemson ahead for good. When Dawes hit his final three pointer with 2:51 left, the Tigers led 49-41 and Louisville could not respond.

