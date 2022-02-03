Clemson outlasts FSU

Clemson Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball shot 51.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range to outlast Florida State in Littlejohn Coliseum, 75-69. The win marked Clemson’s third in the last four games against Florida State.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) held the Seminoles (13-8, 6-5 ACC) without a field goal for the last three minutes and 15 seconds of the game to secure the win.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) tallied 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field on his way to his 20th consecutive game scoring in double figures. David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) led the Tigers with eight rebounds while also dishing out three assists.

Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) and Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) both provided sparks off the bench with a combined 23 points. Both were an efficient 5-for-7 from the field while Honor led the team with four assists. Bohannon scored a season-high 11 points while tallying five rebounds. The Tigers’ bench outscored Florida State’s 32 to 22.

Clemson outrebounded Florida State 37-24 and were rewarded themselves with eight second chance points.

The Tigers will travel to Atlanta, Ga. to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

