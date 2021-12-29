Clemson edges Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl, wins 20-13

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers scrambles with the ball during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on December 29, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida Wednesday night.

The first half was a low-scoring affair with the Tigers hanging on to a slim 6-3 lead at the half behin two B.T. Potter field goals of 23 and 51 yards, respectively.

But No. 19 Clemson found the end zone twice in the third quarter to take a comfortable 20-3 lead over the Cyclones. Will Shipley scored on a 12-yard touchdown and then moments later Mario Goodrich intercepted a Brock Purdy pass and returned it 18 yard for a touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 20-3.

Shipley led the team with 61 yards rushing and the one score. He also had five catches for 53 yards. Kobe Pace added 51 yards on 12 carries. Dacari Collins had a team-high six catches for 56 yards.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards and one interception in the win.

Iowa State made it close late, however. Approaching midfield down 20-13 and facing a 4th and 2, Brock Purdy ran for the first, but Goodrich punched the ball free and Purdy was forced to backtrack and fall on the ball behind the line to gain. The play, which happened with less than one minute to play, sealed the win for Clemson.

The Tigers defense held the Cyclones to just 270 total yards of offense.

Clemson finishes the 2021 season at 10-3.